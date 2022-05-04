Gucci the dog is up for adoption at the Maryland SPCA

The Canadian Press

It’s time for the NHL playoffs, where some of the world’s best hockey players are sure to up their game as they chase the Stanley Cup. Here are five stars who are likely to dazzle and delight during the playoffs, and five others who could be poised for a breakout performance. STARS CONNOR MCDAVID: One of the league's best got even better this season. McDavid already set career highs in points (123), goals (44) and assists (79) heading into the Oilers' season finale on Friday, with highlight-reel