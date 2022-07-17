Guatemalan families mourn teens killed in Texas truck tragedy

STORY: Wilmer Tulul, 14, and Pascual Melvin Guachiac, 13, left home with dreams of learning English and reuniting with family, only to die in the deadliest U.S. human smuggling tragedy on record in which 53 people lost their lives after being locked in a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside of San Antonio, Texas.

On Saturday (July 16), relatives and friends of Guachiac held a mass with his coffin and later a procession towards a cemetery to bury him. People were seen walking through the streets of Tzucubal, located in the municipality of Nahuala.

A day earlier, on Friday (July 15), relatives of Tulul left their hometown towards Guatemala City to receive the body of the young migrant.

“My namesake died. My namesake had a dream to go in search of his life, he dreamed of getting a house, a piece of land," Wilmer's grandfather Juan Tulul told Reuters.

Home to an indigenous K'iche community, Nahuala is a town where little Spanish is spoken and which many migrants have departed. Some have sent back remittances that helped a few families build upscale homes. Still, most families in Nahuala earn a living growing corn and beans on small plots of land.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US President Biden meets with heads of Gulf states growing cautious about Iran

    Biden's visit to the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Jeddah marked the final leg of a four-day trip designed to bolster the US' standing in the region.View on euronews

  • The Best Ironing Boards, According to Laundry Experts

    We review the best ironing boards to tackle all of your home ironing needs. Our top pick is the Brabantia Adjustable Rest + Rack Ironing Board C.

  • 17-year-old injured in Avondale shooting on Reading Road

    A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting on Reading Road in Avondale. Cincinnati police said the boy had been hit multiple times and had life-threatening injuries.

  • The Open 2022 live: Score and latest updates from the final round of golf at St Andrews

    The Open - full leaderboard The Rory McIlroy miracle shot that turned the Open on its head Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland separate themselves from the pack to lead by four at St Andrews

  • UFC on ABC 3 video: Punahele Soriano KOs Dalcha Lungiambula to get back on track

    Punahele Soriano needed a win in the worst way at UFC on ABC 3, and he got the job done in resounding fashion.

  • Multiple people injured, armed person shot by Denver police during downtown disturbance

    Multiple people were injured in an incident involving an armed person and Denver police as people were leaving the bars downtown early Sunday morning.

  • Airplane Swoops Down on Spanish Beach to Collect Water to Fight Wildfire

    Sunbathers in Fuengirola, Spain, had an unusual visitor when an airplane swooped down to collect water to fight a nearby wildfire on July 16.Daniel Sanchez recorded footage of the plane at Playa de la Torre near the Mijas wildfire.On July 16, fire officials reported that the wildfire had spread to 1,890 hectares. More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the fire, El Pais reported. Credit: Daniel Sanchez via Storyful

  • Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia

    "Posh [pajamas] and a little too much vodka," Victoria Beckham wrote in another post featuring her husband David Beckham from their trip to Croatia

  • In Pictures: Thousands head to beaches as health boss warns of ‘ferocious heat’

    Tracy Nicholls said the “ferocious heat” predicted over the next few days could have a detrimental effect on Britons.

  • Brooklyn Beckham’s Superdry deal ends after just eight months

    The streetwear brand is working with a ‘different range of talent’

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af