Guatemala begins presidential ballot review

STORY: A week after elections in Guatemala vaulted a long-shot candidate to second place in a first round of voting,

the country began a review of the votes on Tuesday at the request of the Supreme court.

After outcry from the frontrunner, who must now face the unexpected challenger in the next round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The move could potentially make way for a recount before a runoff vote set for next month.

Sandra Torres, a former first lady on the center-right who won the first round, has alleged the votes were manipulated.

Bernardo Arevalo, who took the surprise second place to Torres has described her request for a vote review as lacking legal merit and endangering the electoral process.

The left-of-center candidate ran on an anti-graft platform at a time when voters are clamoring for a government that can tackle corruption.

It's not clear how the court-ordered review might affect the vote next month.

Guatemala’s Supreme Court has meanwhile said it would suspend election processes in the Central American country until the ballots from the first round are reviewed.

The judges have said all complaints must be resolved.

The review has sparked concerns from a growing list of countries including the US which has expressed deep concerns about efforts to interfere with Guatemala's first-round presidential election result.

International election observers meanwhile are returning to Guatemala to keep a check on the ballot review.

The Washington-based Organization of American States took the unusual step of quickly returning its mission to the country following the court order.