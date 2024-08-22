Guardians vs. Yankees Highlights
Aaron Judge and the Yankees defeat José Ramírez and the Guardians, 6-0
Soto achieved a single-season career high of 36 home runs with a 5-RBI night as the Yankees routed the Guardians.
"Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect. The coach could learn a lot from him.”
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
There doesn’t seem to be any panic in the Guardians’ clubhouse, not even with the two teams behind them breathing down their necks in the AL Central.
