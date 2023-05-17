Guardians vs. White Sox Recap

Yankees manager Aaron Boone declared that "nothing that went on last night was against the rules."
"Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?"
The Indiana State outfielder rightfully was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten for his bonkers base-running maneuver.
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night. The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before driving a 114.9 mph scorcher off right-hander Jay Jackson. “There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation,” Judge said. New York led 6-0 at the time. Three pitches
Shohei Ohtani continues to do it all.
If Toronto is going to make profound changes this offseason, they'll be doing so against the wishes of a team that wants to stay — and win — together.
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
The Dodgers have made the playoffs 10 years in a row, and made a major statement beating the rival Padres five times in six games.
Leticia Martinez-Cosman snapped a selfie of herself and Brett Gitchel at a Seattle Mariners baseball game, documenting their first date together. But she never made it home that night
Everything you need to know from the Maple Leafs end-of-season media availabilities.
The pair are vying for favouritism ahead of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
Novak Djokovic accused Cameron Norrie of “not fair play” after the British No1 landed a direct hit on his body with an overhead smash during a fractious match in Rome.
Victor Wembanyama, the best NBA prospect since at least LeBron James, will likely play for the San Antonio Spurs. The team won the NBA’s closely-watched draft lottery tonight and will, unless something bizarre happens, draft the 7’3″ Frenchman next month. The news instantly vaults the lowly the San Antonio Spurs into playoff contention. It will […]
Andrew Richardson – the British coach who steered Emma Raducanu to the US Open title – has revealed that he was let go via a brief phone call from Raducanu's agent a couple of weeks later.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his top waiver wire suggestions for the start of Week 7, headlined by another touted prospect getting the call-up.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blames Deandre Ayton for Monty Williams being dismissed as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
The tragic death of 21-year-old Shalie Lipp hit UFC president Dana White hard when he learned that she'd been writing about him in her journal.
The Raptors will have a couple of solid options available to them when they make the 13th overall selection at the 2023 NBA Draft in June.
EDMONTON — After taking a step back in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl say it's "Cup or bust" for the Oilers going forward. The Oilers made it to the Western Conference final in 2002 before being defeated by the eventual champion Colorado Avalanche. This year, Edmonton was knocked out in the second round, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights despite holding leads in all six games of the series. While the disappointment was clear as the Oilers
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series with first and third basemen rankings for the rest of the 2023 season.