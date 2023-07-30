Guardians vs. White Sox Highlights
Tim Anderson hit a leadoff homer and Andrew Vaughn crushed a two-run homer in the 6th to lift the White Sox to a 7-2 win over the Guardians
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
Angels left fielder Taylor Ward was hit in the face with a pitch and carted off the field during a 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Texas Rangers acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets on Saturday night, an all-in move for the surprise leaders in the AL West, a person with knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The Rangers added the 39-year-old Scherzer with another former Mets pitcher with Cy Young credentials, two-time winner Jacob deGrom, sidelined by Tommy John
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
Max Scherzer understands why the Mets decided to trade David Robertson. Now, the Mets co-ace wants to know where he stands with the team.
Toronto can add in several areas before the MLB trade deadline. Here are three possible moves that would bolster the roster.
USA TODAY Sports' MLB writers and editors give their predictions for how they see the trade deadline shaking out.
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the club announced Saturday. The 30-year-old from Markham, Ont., left Friday night's 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels with two outs in the top of the ninth due to lower back inflammation. Romano has struggled with back soreness since pitching in the all-star game on July 11. Nate Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move. Romano's 28 saves this season
NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was suspended for one game and fined as a result of Mikolas’ actions Thursday night. Mikolas appealed his penalties, while Marmol served his suspension Friday night against the Cubs. In the first inning in the Cardinals' 10-3 loss, Happ bloodied St. Loui
Investigators believe Johnson's mother-in-law fatally shot her husband and 11-year-old grandson before turning a gun on herself.
TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Saturday for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays a night earlier. Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after the 4-1 loss Friday night. He was angry about the game-ending called third strike against pinch hitter Michael Stefanic, who entered in
TORONTO — It's only late July but a playoff-like atmosphere has arrived at Toronto's Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs in the second and third innings to take the lead as the Blue Jays held off the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Friday. The win snapped L.A.'s four-game win streak and gave Toronto a critical win in the American League's post-season hunt. "We're fighting every day for a playoff spot," said Chapman. "So I think with that in the back of our heads and just co
TORONTO — Hyun-Jin Ryu couldn't wait to get to work. Having just undergone the second Tommy John surgery of his career — the first procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament happened when he was a teenager — the 36-year-old pitcher knew that with a dedicated rehabilitation he could recover in a relatively short time frame after going under the knife in June 2022. That disciplined approach has paid off, with the South Korean left-hander set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation Tue
Sergio Perez sustained race-ending damage in the accident.
The Mets officially started selling this week by trading their closer.
Watch Dustin Poirier stop Michael Chandler in insane Fight of the Night war.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
Alain Prost has launched a blistering attack on former Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi, accusing the Frenchman of “incompetence, arrogance and a lack of humanity” towards his employees.
The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM […]