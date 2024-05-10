Guardians vs. White Sox Highlights

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the possible end of the Astros dynasty following their loss to the Yankees, if it’s time to panic about the Blue Jays, yay or nay on the Tigers City Connect uniforms and comedian Eitan Levine joins to talk first pitches.
The former LSU pitcher will make his debut on the mound May 11 against the Chicago Cubs
The Toronto Maple Leafs put together strong games while facing elimination, but the bottom line is they lost, and Sheldon Keefe paid the price.
The 2024 Yankees have rediscovered their bravado and hold the second-best record in the AL, thanks in large part to the superstar outfielder.
'Jeopardy! Masters' season 2 competitor James Holzhauer shocked viewers by making history for this tournament in the quiz show franchise.
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
Roberto Ruano has a luxury box at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium where he and his family can watch soccer games and other events in privacy and comfort. When the stadium is handed over to FIFA for the tournament co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States, Ruano expects the world soccer body to respect a deal dating from the stadium’s construction six decades ago that gave box owners unlimited access to their seats for 99 years. “We’ve already paid for the right to be there when we purchased the title and there can be no restrictions for us,” says Ruano, 61, the spokesman of an association of 134 box owners.
VANCOUVER — Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch. Knoblauch says the Oilers coaching staff will decide Friday morning whether the 28-year-old German forward plays that evening in Game 2 of Edmonton's series with the Vancouver Canucks. Draisaitl missed practice Thursday and appeared to be labouring late in Edmonton's loss to Vancouver in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday. He had two assists in the game but was l
The Dallas Stars are counting on veteran Joe Pavelski, who always delivered but now he finally looks his age.
The former Patriots head coach and the team's longtime owner met backstage before the show.
Craig Kimbrel was still in position to secure his ninth save of the season for the Baltimore Orioles and 426th of his career after he threw a fastball down the middle to Eddie Rosario. The slumping Washington Nationals veteran sent it 413 feet to center field. The Orioles led 3-2 with two outs in the ninth.
The Panthers solved Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in a 6-1 rout as 13 players got booted and Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak fought in Game 2.
Back in her Nike apparel, hair bun and visor, she hopes her work inside the ropes is enough to move the tour forward.
Brady took jabs for "unretiring" for one last unsuccessful season and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen during the roast
Rudy Gobert and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla welcomed their first child together in May 2024
Minutes after his team was knocked out of the NHL playoffs in a game that included two disallowed goals because of goaltender interference, Jon Cooper was careful to say those calls weren't the reason the Tampa Bay Lightning lost the series. He still had a problem with them. Cooper, a two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach, pointed out the league has made one rule change after another to encourage offense. When Tampa Bay scored its first goal, Florida coach Paul Maurice successfully challenged to wi
Coco Gauff has been dating her boyfriend for over a year but has kept his identity private
GUELPH, Ont. — Quarterback Chad Kelly, who is under suspension for violating the CFL's gender-based violence policy, was on the field Thursday at the Toronto Argonauts' rookie camp. Kelly's appearance at the University of Guelph comes just two days after the CFL suspended its 2023 outstanding player for at least nine regular-season games following its investigation into a lawsuit filed a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both Kelly and club. Kelly is also suspended for Toronto’s two
Swift kicks off the first of four nights of her Eras Tour in Paris on Thursday, May 9
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired utility infielder Zack Short from the Boston Red Sox on Thursday after dealing infielder Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels, each for cash. Guillorme started in five games at second base and one game at shortstop for the Braves and also pitched one inning in relief this season before he was sent to the Angels. Guillorme, 29, hit .150 in 20 at-bats. Guillorme played for the New York Mets from 2018-23. He has a .258 career batting average. Short, 28