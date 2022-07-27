Guardians vs. Red Sox Highlights
Austin Hedges powered a homer and Nolan Jones ripped a three-run jack to power the Guardians to an 8-3 win over the Red Sox
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati
EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the
PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de
CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr
BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red
CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI
Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po
Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ
Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h
REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal
LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca
LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the
VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec
TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a