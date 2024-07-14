Guardians vs. Rays Highlights
Ryan Pepiot and the Rays defeat Ben Lively and the Guardians, 2-0
The Cleveland Guardians selected Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The victory is the second of the season for the 2023 Cup Series champion.
Robb's car catapulted off the back of Alexander Rossi's as Rossi abruptly slowed.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Carlos Alcaraz has won the clash of the tennis titans.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism, and sued for defamation.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
Belichick will also be part of "The Pat McAfee Show" and the "ManningCast" during the 2024 season.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
In today's edition: Alcaraz chases history, the company that owns 35 baseball teams, Spain and Argentina advance, and more.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Several large panels were missing from NRG Stadium's roof after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the region on Monday.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
With July 4th in the rear view mirror, fantasy football season is just around the corner. The pod is back from vacation with Matt Harmon and Yahoo Sports Frank Schwab continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series. In the latest installment, the two try to identify this year's Cincinnati Bengals: A Super Bowl contender that crumbles for one reason or another.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.