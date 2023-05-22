Guardians vs. Mets Highlights

Associated Press

Michael Block — golf’s common man who is still holding his own against the world’s top players at the PGA Championship this week — plugged his ears and shook his head, making a point of not wanting to hear how big his payday might be if he finishes among the top 10. “I don’t want to listen,” Block, the club professional out of Southern California, said Saturday. The mere fact the 46-year-old was paired with Justin Rose for the tournament’s third round was so intimidating, Block refused to look at his playing partner’s face through the first few holes.