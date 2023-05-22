Guardians vs. Mets Highlights

Mickey Moniak smacked a go-ahead two-run double and Shohei Ohtani struck out nine to lead the Angels to a 4-2 win over the Twins
Lions Gate FilmsLike a hulking doorstop of a classic novel, Lars von Trier’s 2003 film Dogville is an endurance test, a summit to be climbed with great effort. And celebrating the 20th anniversary (along with a 4K restoration now playing on streaming service Mubi), the film is now enjoying its earned reputation as a difficult, but rewarding classic. At the time of its Cannes Film Festival debut, the film was interpreted as a direct comment on America’s war on terror. But now as it finds a new or
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was forced to take starter Alek Manoah out of a game on Saturday after accidentally making a second mount visit in a single inning.
John Schneider and the Blue Jays are feeling the pressure after a disastrous 10-game homestand came to an unceremonious end on Sunday.
Royals pitcher Zack Greinke has won six Gold Glove awards and he showed off his defensive prowess against the White Sox on Friday.
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
"Why am I better at golf than you?"
Max Muncy is ejected and Clayton Kershaw fails to make it out of the fourth inning for the second game in a row in the Dodgers' 10-5 loss to the Cardinals.
A controversial called third strike against Mookie Betts ended a ninth-inning rally for the Dodgers in a 6-5 loss at St. Louis on Saturday night.
Reba McEntire is a new host of the Voice, and in a show of support, her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn posted a fun photo of Reba. See it here.
Hicks, a former first-round draft pick, came to the Yankees in 2015 via trade.
The booing of Bryson DeChambeau was decidedly greater than that of Brooks Koepka, but both getting jeered came out of nowhere.
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Kyle Dubas struck gold with some of his transactions and completely whiffed on others. Here are the five best and five worst moves he made as Leafs GM.
Michael Block — golf’s common man who is still holding his own against the world’s top players at the PGA Championship this week — plugged his ears and shook his head, making a point of not wanting to hear how big his payday might be if he finishes among the top 10. “I don’t want to listen,” Block, the club professional out of Southern California, said Saturday. The mere fact the 46-year-old was paired with Justin Rose for the tournament’s third round was so intimidating, Block refused to look at his playing partner’s face through the first few holes.
After UFC president Dana White rattled off criticisms Saturday, Francis Ngannou responded Sunday with a numbered list.
The Calgary Flames have found their new GM after parting ways with Brad Treliving.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame. Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to
It was the first game this season to see both opposing managers get ejected.
John Cena is reflecting on his WWE feud with Dwayne Johnson, admitting to being “short-sighted and selfish” in the situation. On the May 18 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cena said he “really messed up” by feuding with Johnson between 2011 and 2013 when he returned to WWE after leaving nearly a decade […]