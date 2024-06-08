Guardians vs. Marlins Highlights
Jazz Chisholm Jr and the Marlins defeat Brayan Rocchio and the Guardians on June 7, 2024
Caitlin Clark put on a show for Washington, D.C. fans, hitting seven three-pointers and scoring 30 points in the Indiana Fever's 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
To conclude our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' we do a deep dive on rookie WR production through the years. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to look at historical data of rookies over the past ten seasons to see how rookie WR are becoming more and more fantasy viable from the get-go. The two in the second half of the show attempt to identify which rookie WR you can trust in this class to bring you instant fantasy success this season.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
Mirra Andreeva is the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 1997.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
In today's edition: Yohannes scores in USWNT debut, Cosmic Baseball, NBA mock draft, Belichick's summer vacation, and more.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series by taking a look at how the most innovative and elite offenses in the NFL are implementing full speed motion into their schemes. Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris joins the pod to breakdown the explosion of full speed motion usage in 2023 and which team's could weaponize it even further in 2024.
The Mavericks are making sure Harrison won't be leaving anytime soon.
Larson stayed in Indianapolis to run the rain-delayed Indy 500 as he was trying to be the fifth driver to run both the 500 and the 600 in the same day.
For the second consecutive match at the French Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic rallied after to win after losing two sets. He advances to the quarterfinals with the win over Francisco Cerundolo.
Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery after he receives a second opinion on MRI results for forearm tightness.
A press conference to promote the UFC 303 match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was postponed, fueling speculation as to how the fight might be affected.