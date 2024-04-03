Guardians vs. Mariners Highlights

The Canadian Press

Corbin Burnes threw six one-hit innings in his Baltimore debut, and Matt Chapman homered twice in his second game with San Francisco. That all paled in comparison to what Juan Soto did in his first series for the New York Yankees. The Yankees opened with a four-game sweep at Houston, with their new star outfielder making big plays the whole way. He threw the tying run out at the plate in the ninth inning of the opener, had three hits and a bases-loaded walk the following day, then homered Saturd