Guardians vs. Mariners Highlights
José Ramírez and the Guardians take on Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners on April 2, 2024
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. also tied a Royals franchise record on Monday night.
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Schneider’s two-run homer off closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday night. “It was just a great swing on a pitch that he can handle,” manager John Schneider said. It looked like the Blue Jays were going to be shut out for a second straight night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston’s 10-0 win Monday. They had been shut out for 19 consecutive innings and trailed
The author of the new book on Pete Rose details the differences/similarities between Rose and Shohei Ohtani.
Ronel Blanco made history in his eighth career start, pitching a no-hitter for the Astros. It's the earliest ever (by calendar date) no-hitter.
A big decision looms for Marlins.
Corbin Burnes threw six one-hit innings in his Baltimore debut, and Matt Chapman homered twice in his second game with San Francisco. That all paled in comparison to what Juan Soto did in his first series for the New York Yankees. The Yankees opened with a four-game sweep at Houston, with their new star outfielder making big plays the whole way. He threw the tying run out at the plate in the ninth inning of the opener, had three hits and a bases-loaded walk the following day, then homered Saturd
NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Genesis Cabrera will begin serving his suspension Tuesday night after his three-game ban was reduced to two games on appeal. MLB announced the suspension on Sunday but Cabrera was available to the team during the appeal process. A settlement on the discipline was confirmed Tuesday afternoon by a Blue Jays spokesperson. On Saturday, Cabrera shoved Jose Caballero after the Rays shortstop was tagged out at third base in Toronto's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay at Tropic
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Ronel Blanco hasn’t allowed a hit through eight innings Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Blanco, who is making his first start this season, has thrown 91 pitches and walked one, on a leadoff walk by George Springer. Blanco, who has struck out seven, induced three groundouts in the second inning and struck out the side in the fourth. Alejandro Kirk hit a ball that Blanco deflected, and it rolled away from him to start the eighth. Mauricio Dubón, who had just en
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.
CHICAGO (AP) — Nolan Jones made no excuses. He felt he should have made the play — again. Jones had another adventure in left field during Colorado's 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday — a day after he made a costly defensive mistake at Arizona. The Cubs had runners on first and second with one out in the sixth inning when Jones charged Christopher Morel's hard-hit single into left field. The ball went under Jones' glove and rolled all the way to the wall on a cold, overcast day at Wrigley F
Bob Uecker received a hearty ovation from fans chanting “Ueck” when the legendary broadcaster appeared on the American Family Field video board early in the Milwaukee Brewers' home opener Tuesday. Brewers fans don't know how many more times they'll get to continue cheering the presence of “Mr. Baseball." Uecker was back at the ballpark handling play-by-play on the radio broadcast of Milwaukee's game with the Minnesota Twins as team officials remained circumspect about the 90-year-old’s workload for the rest of the year.
BOSTON (AP) — Larry Lucchino, the hard-driving force behind baseball’s retro ballpark revolution and the transformation of the Boston Red Sox from cursed losers to World Series champions, has died. He was 78. Lucchino, who was a three-time cancer survivor, died early Tuesday morning of congenital heart failure. His death was confirmed by his family and the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, where he had most recently been the primary owner and chairman — the last project in a career that was also linke
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
PHOENIX (AP) — Luis Gil had a successful outing in his return from Tommy John surgery and the New York Yankees started the season on a five-game winning streak for the first time in 32 years, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Monday night. Anthony Volpe had his first career four-hit game — including two doubles — and an RBI. The Yankees also started the year with five wins in five games in 1933, 1988 and 1992. The 1927 Yankees started 6-0, but also had a tie in their third game. Gil made h
Always look both ways before exiting the dugout.
HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Hader faltered in his first opportunity with his new team, dropping to 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA. Davis Schneider’s two-run homer off the All-Star closer with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday night. Not what Houston was hoping for after agreeing to a $95 million, five-year contract. "That’s not what I want to do is go out there and make mistakes and the one mistake I made (I) paid. So, it sucks,” Hader said. A night af
SEATTLE (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched six scoreless innings for the second straight start, leading the Cleveland Guardians over the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Tuesday night. Bieber (2-0), the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, struck out nine, walked none and threw 55 of 83 pitches for strikes. He allowed six hits and didn't permit a runner past second base. In his last season before becoming eligible for free agency, the 28-year-old right-hander has yielded 10 hits in 12 innings with 20 strikeouts and o
The reason beer is embedded in baseball tradition goes beyond simple pairings; the libation found itself at the center of the sport's controversy in the 1800s.
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles behind a strong pitching performance from Alec Marsh.
C.J. Silas, who has long said her dream is to be a Major League Baseball announcer, will announce three games at Oracle Park.