Guardians vs. Mariners Highlights
José Ramírez and the Guardians take on J.P. Crawford and the Mariners on April 3rd, 2024
For the second straight season, the Mets open 2024 with the highest team payroll. Complete list of the 30 teams.
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. also tied a Royals franchise record on Monday night.
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Schneider’s two-run homer off closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday night. “It was just a great swing on a pitch that he can handle,” manager John Schneider said. It looked like the Blue Jays were going to be shut out for a second straight night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston’s 10-0 win Monday. They had been shut out for 19 consecutive innings and trailed
HOUSTON (AP) — During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo frequently played with several gaudy chains bouncing around his neck. He packs at least six for every road trip, and he's lost count of how many he owns. In his first season with the famously clean-cut New York Yankees, Verdugo has been given an order by manager Aaron Boone: only one chain per game. “It’s kind of been hard, man,” Verdugo said. “Because usually I'm used to wearing like three of four.” Verdugo looks like a new ma
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung fractured his right wrist on a strange strike in the ninth inning of Monday night's 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Jung was hit by Phil Maton's pitch while swinging and was replaced by Josh Smith to finish the plate appearance. The two batters before Jung had been hit by pitches from Maton. Texas manager Bruce Bochy had no timetable for how long Jung, an All-Star last year, will be out. “I just feel horrible for him,” Bochy said
Ronel Blanco made history in his eighth career start, pitching a no-hitter for the Astros. It's the earliest ever (by calendar date) no-hitter.
NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Genesis Cabrera will begin serving his suspension Tuesday night after his three-game ban was reduced to two games on appeal. MLB announced the suspension on Sunday but Cabrera was available to the team during the appeal process. A settlement on the discipline was confirmed Tuesday afternoon by a Blue Jays spokesperson. On Saturday, Cabrera shoved Jose Caballero after the Rays shortstop was tagged out at third base in Toronto's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay at Tropic
Betts is off to a tremendous start this season.
George Springer and the Blue Jays take on Ronel Blanco and the Astros on April 1st, 2024
Byron Buxton narrowly avoided a sausage-mascot-related placement on the injured list, ducking away just in time to evade a sprinting bratwurst during a Minnesota Twins loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee.
Bob Uecker received a hearty ovation from fans chanting “Ueck” when the legendary broadcaster appeared on the American Family Field video board early in the Milwaukee Brewers' home opener Tuesday. Brewers fans don't know how many more times they'll get to continue cheering the presence of “Mr. Baseball." Uecker was back at the ballpark handling play-by-play on the radio broadcast of Milwaukee's game with the Minnesota Twins as team officials remained circumspect about the 90-year-old’s workload for the rest of the year.
Trying to give the rotation some extra rest, the Dodgers turn to their bullpen in a victory over the Giants.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Few in Japan want to believe national hero Shohei Ohtani could be accused of wrongdoing in the sports gambling scandal involving his ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.
BOSTON (AP) — Larry Lucchino, the hard-driving force behind baseball’s retro ballpark revolution and the transformation of the Boston Red Sox from cursed losers to World Series champions, has died. He was 78. Lucchino, who was a three-time cancer survivor, died early Tuesday morning of congenital heart failure. His death was confirmed by his family and the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, where he had most recently been the primary owner and chairman — the last project in a career that was also linke
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper's first hit of the season was a big one. Same for his second. And third. Harper homered three times for Philadelphia during Tuesday night's game against Cincinnati, including a grand slam in the seventh inning. The two-time NL MVP went 0 for 11 while playing in three of the Phillies' first four games. The 31-year-old Harper drove a 1-2 cut fastball from Graham Ashcraft deep to center in the first. The 420-foot solo shot had an exit velocity of 107.7 mph. He came
How long can Texas Rangers fans expect Josh Jung to be out of the lineup following his wrist injury?
CHICAGO (AP) — Garrett Crochet pitched seven sparkling innings, pinch-hitter Paul DeJong had a tiebreaking homer and the Chicago White Sox got their first win by beating the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Tuesday night. Michael Kopech pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and gave up a solo drive to Marcell Ozuna with one out in the ninth. He walked Michael Harris II with two out sand gave up a single to Orlando Arcia, putting runners on first and second, before retiring Travis d’Arnaud on a po
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired infielder Emmanuel Rivera from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday for cash. The 27-year-old Rivera hit .261 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 29 RBI in 86 games with Arizona last season. He also ranked fifth among MLB third baseman with a .295 average with runners in scoring position. He had one double, two RBI and two runs scored when Arizona played Texas in the 2023 World Series. Kansas City selected the Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, native in the 19th round
Shohei Ohtani has produced three doubles and three RBIs for the Dodgers, but he has admittedly looked somewhat out of sync with his swing.