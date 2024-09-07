Guardians vs. Dodgers Highlights
Matthew Boyd and the Guardians take on Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers on September 6, 2024
Matthew Boyd and the Guardians take on Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers on September 6, 2024
Can the Dodgers superstar do it?
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance at Angel Stadium in a visiting uniform on Tuesday.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
Dodger fans love Shohei Ohtani — and his dog. They got plenty of both on Wednesday.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
The first NFL drive in São Paulo ended in something weird.
For the first time since 2006, an American man will play for the title at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz will face Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
Magnussen is just the second driver since 1997 to get suspended for a race because of an accumulation of penalty points.
Good news for the Dodgers.
Dan Devine is joined by James Herbert from CBS Sports to talk about the 6 teams that they are most curious about heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Can Jessica Pegula finish her run with an upset of Aryna Sabalenka to win the US Open?
Morgan helped lead the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal and two World Cup titles.
Christian and Alexis break down the USMNT September roster ahead of a potential head coach announcement. The boys then welcome on Ariel Helwani who explains his soccer fandom and reveals a live UFC show on September 13th in Las Vegas. Later, Christian and Alexis debut their new segment, Rápido Reactions, and react to the latest soccer news around the world.
Half of the semifinal field is comprised of U.S. players after Pegula secured the fourth quarterfinal win by an American.