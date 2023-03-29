Guardians vs. D-backs highlights
Ryne Nelson racked up five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings en route to a 3-1 win over the Guardians in Arizona's final Spring Training game
Actor and Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Bianca Andreescu was reduced to tears on court after suffering an agonising ankle injury at the Miami Open.
All is well between Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe and forward Michael Bunting — or so they say.
Could we be approaching the end of an era for the current Jets core?
With a side of light trolling, of course.
XFL owners Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia say "the monkey is off our back" as the league's latest iteration has surpassed the 2020 version.
Andrew Toles hasn't played since 2018. Since then, he was found homeless and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Being great "doesn’t give you a right to be a jerk,” Barkley told "60 Minutes."
‘You should leave him!’ the actor jokingly says to fan’s girlfriend
Team McCarville narrowly missed a chance to take on Kerri Einarson's rink in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts final in February, falling to Jennifer Jones in the semifinals. Just over a month later, Krista McCarville announced on That Curling Show on Monday that Team McCarville would be adding a top reinforcement in nine-time provincial champion Andrea Kelly. The 37-year-old Kelly represented New Brunswick as a fourth at this year's national tournament, finishing with a 3-5 record that inc
Here's a look at the roster the Blue Jays will take to St. Louis for Opening Day on Thursday.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
SPORT reports Ilkay Gundogan has decided to leave Manchester City to join Barcelona for free with a two-year contract offer on the table.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Major League Baseball's 2023 season should be one to remember. Who's going to reign this year?
When will Ricky Tiedemann debut? How many bombs for Vladdy? An AL East crown for the Blue Jays? Here are some bold predictions for the 2023 campaign.
‘We need programmes like it more than ever,’ former host wrote
The Monte Carlo Masters was earmarked as the tournament for Rafael Nadal to make his comeback, but that may not be the case.
As Emma Raducanu consults specialists about her chronic wrist trouble, she might find it reassuring to hear that she is not the only recent US Open champion who has struggled in the aftermath of sudden, life-changing success.