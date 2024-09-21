Guardians vs. Cardinals Highlights
José Ramírez and the Guardians defeat Lars Nootbaar and the Cardinals, 5-1
Scott Pianowski plays fantasy football traffic cop with some green lights, yellow lights and red lights to help set your Week 3 lineups.
Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain last week in the Chargers' win over the Panthers.
The UConn star will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, bringing with her an elite skill set that can instantly elevate any team.
In today's edition: Ohtani inaugurates the 50-50 club, the WNBA playoffs are here, the surging Tigers could end the drought, the seventh annual Laver Cup, and more.
Here are Yahoo Sports’ picks for every series, as well as a deep dive on the biggest themes of the postseason.
There's been a lot of record-breaking in the past seven months, so here are Yahoo Sports' ballots for end-of-season awards.
The WNBA playoffs are almost here.
The Jets bullied the Patriots for four quarters in "Thursday Night Football."
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts predicts these five players have the potential to make (or break) your lineups in Week 3.
Here's a preview of Week 3 in the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Jalen Reagor asked for his release from the Patriots, his agent told Yahoo Sports.
The Pirates' rotation is in good hands with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones.
Analyst Dan Titus presents his fantasy basketball SF rankings for the 2024-25 season — and yes, LeBron James still sits comfortably in Tier 1.
Week 2 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 3. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 3 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The school's move comes as an NCAA settlement to pay players could be finalized in the near future.
Cooper Kupp was seen in a walking boot after their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Christian and Alexis react to Arsenal’s big win in the North London Derby. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Wiso Vasquez and Amelia Lopez to chat MLS. Later, Christian and Alexis talk Trinity Rodman’s case to be the new face of the NWSL.
Kirk Cousins came up with the clutch drive for a win when the Falcons needed it.
Fantasy and injury notes from around the league for Week 2.