Guardians vs Blue Jays Highlights
Kole Calhoun hit a go-ahead two-run double while Ramón Laureano and José Ramírez both homered in the Guardians' 10-7 win vs. the Blue Jays
Kole Calhoun hit a go-ahead two-run double while Ramón Laureano and José Ramírez both homered in the Guardians' 10-7 win vs. the Blue Jays
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Bo Bichette was removed from Sunday's game just over a week after being activated from the injured list.
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels starter Chase Silseth was taken to a hospital Saturday after getting hit by an errant throw in the fourth inning of a game against the New York Mets. New York’s Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil led off the fourth with consecutive singles — the Mets’ first hits of the game. After retiring slugger Pete Alonso on a hard-lit liner to short, Silseth threw a first-pitch strike to Daniel Vogelbach. McNeil ran on the play, but Lindor did not. Angels catcher Logan O’Hop
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign but soccer's governing body suspended the Spanish chief on Saturday in a row that's overshadowed the team's win.
PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen. One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove. Arizona's Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed. The umpires initially ruled
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pierce LePage has stamped himself as the top decathlete in the world. And it came on a historic day for Canada. The Whitby, Ont., native became the first Canadian to win men's decathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Edmonton's Marco Arop also became the first-ever Canadian to strike world gold in the men's 800 metres. LePage's 8909 points set a world-leading and personal-best mark, in addition to being the sixth-best ever, en route to upgrading on his
"We're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise," Rahm said. But everyone else is thinking exactly that.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California will take on Curacao in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday after both teams worked their way into the title game from the elimination bracket. Here’s a look at both teams: HOW THEY GOT HERE Curacao didn’t have an easy path to the championship. Last year’s runner-up lost to Taiwan and then had to beat Mexico to get another shot at the Taiwanese. In the rematch Saturday, Curacao beat Taiwan 2-0 to win the international bracket and move t
France came to the World Cup planning to win gold. It won't even make the second round, an absolutely stunning development for the reigning Olympic silver medalists. Latvia got 22 points from Arturs Zagars and shocked France 88-86 Sunday night in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia. The result sent Latvia and Canada through to the second round, and meant France — which won the bronze at the last two World Cups — cannot finish better than 17th place this year. Rolands Smits added 20 points and D
At Toronto's Fan Expo Canada, Christie Brinkley revealed the moment she got stuck on a spinnaker on a Sports Illustrated shoot on a boat.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little Leaguers everywhere dream of a moment like this. Louis Lappe hit a walk-off homer and California beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday, despite giving up a four-run lead. Louis flipped his bat and threw his arms in the air as he trotted around the bases, leaping onto home plate as he was greeted by his teammates surrounding the batter’s box. The leadoff hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning, Louis lofted the second pitc
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday. Ohtani returned to the mound six days later and beat San Francisco, throwing 97 pitches over six innings while allowing only an unearned run. He then skipped a turn, citing fatigue. Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against Cincinnati after his 26
The Blue Jays will be without one of their best relievers for at least the next two weeks.
There's been almost a Tua Criticism Industrial Complex that at times has been befuddling, and Tagovailoa seems to be getting sick of it.
The server steps up to the baseline and then … bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are officially set, with 16 drivers seeking to claim the championship trophy and etch their name in racing history.
Chris Buescher won the race but Daytona's highlights once again feature a wild crash (Ryan Preece) and a scary head-on hit by Ryan Blaney.
ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland played the best golf of his life in the final two weeks of the PGA Tour season, and it paid off Sunday with the biggest trophy of his career — a FedEx Cup title along with the $18 million bonus. Staked to a six-shot lead, Hovland didn't flinch under a relentless challenge from Xander Schauffele. The 25-year-old Norwegian stayed on the attack and closed with a 7-under 63 for a five-shot victory at East Lake. “It's pretty surreal to be standing here right now,” Hovlan
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. LePage of Whitby, Ont., finished with a personal-best and world-leading 8909 points to win his first world title, upgrading on his silver from last year's worlds. His previous personal best was 8701 in that silver-medal effort. The 27-year-old LePage is also the first Canadian to win the men's world decathlon title. Warner of