Guardians vs. Blue Jays highlights
Amed Rosario, Austin Hedges and Owen Miller combined for seven hits, while Shane Bieber tossed seven innings to fuel Cleveland's 7-2 win
Amed Rosario, Austin Hedges and Owen Miller combined for seven hits, while Shane Bieber tossed seven innings to fuel Cleveland's 7-2 win
New details are emerging about what was in the 11 sets of highly-classified documents taken from former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, after FBI agents executed a search warrant in an unprecedented Monday operation. Jackson Proskow has more details on the now-unsealed warrant.
EDMONTON — Team Canada needed some time to shake off the rust as they embarked on a late-summer campaign for gold. Coming into their first game of the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton, many on the squad hadn't laced up their skates for a competitive bout in several months. The time away showed at moments, but Canada held on for a 5-2 victory over Latvia to open the tournament on Wednesday. "I know a coach is never happy with the game, but considering the time of year and where we’re
CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field
Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a
Amit Mann and Esfandiar Baraheni analyzed film of Scottie Barnes' play at a few offseason scrimmages with teammates and other NBA players. One thing is clear, the reigning Rookie of the Year has made upgrades in several areas. Listen to the full episode looking at takeaways from the Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.
MONTREAL — The National Bank Open's defending champion is out. The second and third seeds were eliminated too and the so-called Big Three didn't make the trip. The draw was left wide open on Wednesday at IGA Stadium before some players had even played their opening matches. Carlos Alcaraz was the first to go, falling in the early session to American Tommy Paul. World No. 1 and top seed Daniil Medvedev was next as he was dispatched by Australia's Nick Kyrgios. In the evening, sixth-seeded Montrea
MONACO — Marco Arop shattered the Canadian record in the 1,000 metres en route to a second-place finish at the Herculis Diamond League meet on Wednesday. The 23-year-old from Edmonton, who won bronze in the 800 at last month's world track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., ran two minutes 14.35 seconds. That broke Nathan Brannen's previous record set in 2012 of 2:16.52 in the seldom-contested distance. Jake Wightman of Britain, gold medallist over 1,500 metres at the recent world champions
If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh
Canada opens its campaign at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday against South Korea, kicking off a challenging first-round schedule that also features games against France and Nigeria in Group C. And the degree of difficulty grows after that at the 16-team tournament in Costa Rica. The winner of Canada's group takes on the runner-up in Group D, which is made up of defending champion Japan, the three-time champion U.S., Ghana and the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals. The Group C runner-
EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19. "It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.” Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, w
MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi
The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.
Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern
The Canadian star hit back at her critics after some on-court drama.
More than 90 current and retired Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes are renewing their call for action from federal Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up what they say is a toxic climate in their national sport organization. The BCS Athlete for Change group originally wrote a public letter in March calling for the resignations of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) president Sarah Storey and high-performance director Chris Le Bihan. The athletes said in a letter sent Friday to St-Onge
With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.
The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.
THOROLD, Ont. — Eekeeluak Avalak was guaranteed to make history even before he stepped onto the mat on Thursday. The 18-year-old wrestler from Cambridge Bay won not only Nunavut's first ever medal at the Canada Summer Games, but captured gold. In the moments after the victory, he thought of his late brother Joanasie, who would have turned 27 a few days ago. "Happy belated birthday to a special person up in heaven," Avalak said, pointing a finger skyward. "This is for you. And I know you're watch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat