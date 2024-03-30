Guardians vs. Athletics Highlights

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The process needed to extract goalie Ivan Fedotov from both his Russian military and hockey commitments and finally land him in Philadelphia — nine years after he was drafted by the Flyers — remains largely shrouded in Cold War-era type secrecy. Flyers general manager Danny Briere stuck to silence on Fedotov's path to Philly as the goalie was introduced Friday to the team. “We'll just leave the details out,” Briere said. What the Flyers are willing to reveal is this: they bel