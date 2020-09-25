Guadeloupe faces new Covid-19 restrictions as it reels from economic hardship

The French overseas territory of Guadeloupe is among the locations placed on maximum alert over a spike in new coronavirus infections. Bars and restaurants must shut down from Saturday. The new restrictive measures deal a heavy blow to the Caribbean islands' tourism industry, already hard hit by the pandemic. Plus, Germany is running a five-year pilot programme on universal basic income. Once viewed as far-fetched, the concept has gained momentum in recent months as a possible way to reduce inequality in the post-Covid world.