Group sues to disqualify former President Trump from Colorado’s 2024 ballot

ABC News

Former Trump election lawyer John Eastman took the stand once again during his disbarment hearing in California on Wednesday, where he disputed two former White House officials' claims that Eastman said former Vice President Mike Pence could reject slates of electors during a meeting with Pence and former President Donald Trump on January 4, 2021. Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges in the State Bar Court of California stemming from his "legal strategy" aimed at having former Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of the 2020 election.