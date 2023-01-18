Group says vinegar plant is dumping pollutants into Jones Falls

An environmental group plans to file a lawsuit against Fleischmann's Vinegar Co., accusing it of dumping pollutants into the Jones Falls, killing aquatic life. Blue Water Baltimore started to independently investigate after inspections by the Maryland Department of the Environment found acidic discharges from the plant in north Baltimore. Blue Water Baltimore on Tuesday said it filed a notice of intent to bring a lawsuit against the company in an effort to make them stop dumping acidic water into Jones Falls. Fleischmann's Vinegar plant is located next to the Jones Falls just off Cold Spring Lane. Dead fish were discovered twice in the past two years downstream. The plant has a discharge permit for one location, and it uses city water to cool its product.