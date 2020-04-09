Group Playing Cricket Amid Coronavirus Restrictions Make Panicked Dash From Police

A group of 20 to 30 men fled from police officers on Tuesday, April 7, after they were caught playing cricket in a north London park amid coronavirus restrictions.

According to police, officers policing the restrictions found between 20 and 30 men in Chandos Recreation Ground in Edgware, north London.

Footage released by police shows the men fleeing from officers. Some pick up items of clothing from the grass as they run away, while others appear to leave their belongings behind.

“What we found in Chandos Recreation Ground NW9 is ridiculous!! 20-30 males playing cricket and running away after seeing police,” police wrote on Twitter.

“We still cannot believe what we found in the park yesterday… These people clearly don’t care about the NHS, but will be the first to complain about our great NHS staff when they end up in hospital with coronavirus,” police said. Credit: Kensal Green Police via Storyful