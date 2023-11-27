Group hopes to save 250-year-old farmhouse with link to Revolutionary War
The final Massachusetts home of a Revolutionary War hero is at risk of being destroyed to make way for the construction of a residential complex.
The final Massachusetts home of a Revolutionary War hero is at risk of being destroyed to make way for the construction of a residential complex.
The Gretzky duo will be featured in Palm Beach Illustrated with a photoshoot that stunned fans.
"Even I have never seen anything like it," said the former president's niece.
The King had short but sharp feedback for the pair’s Netflix docuseries
Peter Antonacci, 74, died on 23 September 2022 after ‘abruptly’ leaving a meeting
The tumour Patel once thought was benign has been diagnosed as cancerous.
The former GOP presidential nominee says there are two members of his own party he can't support.
NEW YORK (AP) — After a pugnacious first turn on the witness stand, former president Donald Trump plans to testify again next month in his civil fraud trial, his lawyers said Monday. He is to return Dec. 11, defense attorney Christopher Kise said. Trump had plenty to say during his initial testimony Nov. 6 in the case, which has questioned his net worth, accused him of misleading banks and insurers and threatened his future in business in New York. The Republican 2024 presidential front-runner d
Demi Moore, 60, wore a black string swimsuit and posed underneath a waterfall in new Instagram photos from her “recent adventure.”
The real winner in Trump’s sullying of the South Carolina-Clemson football game: Nikki Haley
The murder of a 16-year-old boy could prove a “tipping point for French society”, Emmanuel Macron’s government warned as civilians were told not to take the law into their own hands.
The creatures — “one of the world’s rarest rodents” — is at least two times the size of common rats, researchers said.
King Charles III stepped out in Sandringham on Sunday to attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church. See new photos…
This scam could be eating as much as 20% of your retirement savings.
The Chinese say it didn’t happen, but U.S. scientists have the data
"Every Brittany (but not Britney) peaked in high school." I'm sorry if your name is on this list.
Ukraine's defenders shot down five Russian aircraft over Bryansk Oblast in Russia in May 2023 using a Patriot air defense system, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat confirmed in an interview with news outlet Novynarnia published on Nov. 27.
A source tells PEOPLE the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "all about the future"
Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports via ReutersStella Parton is not impressed with critics of her sister Dolly. The country superstar performed at a NFL halftime Thanksgiving show during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders last week, donning a version of the Cowboys’ cheerleading costume which featured a bedazzled white vest and white short shorts. Though the 77-year-old was celebrated in some corners, she was criticized by others who said the singer was too old to be wearing suc
The end of a pursuit involving an alleged domestic abuser reached Sean Strickland's driveway, and the UFC champ dealt with it how you'd expect.
The former House speaker is getting torched for an inaccurate post that suggests the U.S. never acquired land from fighting wars.