Group gathers in solidarity for those caught in middle of Israel/Gaza war
Group gathers in solidarity for those caught in middle of Israel/Gaza war
Group gathers in solidarity for those caught in middle of Israel/Gaza war
CAIRO (AP) — As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel’s relentless bombardment in retaliation for Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 attack, some ask why neighboring Egypt and Jordan don’t take them in. The two countries, which flank Israel on opposite sides and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, respectively, have replied with a staunch refusal. Jordan already has a large Palestinian population. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made his toughest re
At least four civilians were killed while in the custody of Hamas, just feet from where armed militants had been escorting them near the Gaza border, videos obtained and geolocated by CNN show.
Hamas, the Islamist terror group that controls Gaza, immediately blamed an Israeli airstrike for an explosion at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on Tuesday night.
Israel releases evidence which it claims shows an Islamic Jihad rocket was responsible for Gaza hospital blast
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States vetoed a U.N. resolution Wednesday that would have condemned violence against all civilians in the Israel-Hamas war including “the heinous terrorists attacks by Hamas” against Israel, and would have urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. The vote in the 15-member Security Council on the resolution sponsored by Brazil was 12 votes in favor, the United States against, and Russia and the United Kingdom abstaining. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfi
On the 11th day of the Israel-Gaza war, the campaign appears to be in limbo.
Palestinian-Canadians, Independent Jewish Voices Canada and Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East allege the government has the 'same old bias' when it comes to issues in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Footage of the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital suggests it was likely caused by a missile fired from within Gaza, open source analysts have claimed.
Windsorite Samia Zubaidi says her family in Gaza is not safe — but for now, they are alive. Coming to Canada from Gaza as a refugee seven years ago, Zubaidi was one of an estimated 1,000 people at a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people on Tuesday night. "I come tonight to raise my voice against what happened in Gaza. Children [were] killed in Gaza, people [were] kicked out from their homes," said Zubaidi. Samia Zubaidi came to Canada from Gaza seven years ago. She said she attend the
Furious protesters chanted “death to England” in Iran as states across the Middle East and North Africa continued to accuse Israel of killing civilians in a strike on a Gaza hospital.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said he is drafting legislation to authorize the use of U.S. military force should the war between Israel and Hamas widen. McCaul first told CNN on Monday of the draft Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) “in the event it’s necessary” due to a wider proxy war…
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council rejected a Russian resolution Monday night that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians but made no mention of Hamas, whose surprise attack that killed 1,300 Israelis was the worst Jewish massacre since the World War II Nazi Holocaust. Only four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution — China, United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon. Four countries voted against it — the United States, Britain, France and Japan. The other
OTTAWA — The bombing of a hospital in Gaza was "absolutely unacceptable," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as federal officials confirmed Canada stands ready in Egypt to help people in the besieged territory get out amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of Palestinians were killed when a rocket hit a Gaza City hospital where many were sheltering. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, while Israel's military said after Trudeau's remarks t
Miriam Alster / Getty President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel was a gamble. With it, he became the first U.S. president to travel to that country while it was at war.Missiles rain down on Israel daily. The situation on the country’s borders with Gaza in the South and Lebanon in the north is volatile. And yet, physical danger, while a very real consideration on Biden’s trip, was not the greatest risk he was undertaking.Biden was traveling to a country in which the leader and the coalition surroundin
Ottawa police directed protesters taking part in what became the Freedom Convoy to the city's downtown core, and had information the truckers could stay for a prolonged period, court heard Wednesday.Const. Isabelle Cyr is testifying Wednesday in the criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, two convoy organizers who are each charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role in the weeks-long protest in January and February of 2
CNN’s Erin Burnett visits an Israeli military base, where she takes a look at a multitude of weapons linked to Hamas.
OTTAWA — A Quebec Liberal MP issued an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state on Wednesday, as deaths in the Gaza Strip "mount by the minute." Sameer Zuberi battled tears, speaking about the "butchery" of innocent children as he made his way into the weekly Liberal caucus meeting. His comments came as more of the government's members of Parliament called for a ceasefire. "We have to recognize clearly that bombs are falling on innocent children, adults, seniors being la
TEL AVIV/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) -U.S. military forces in Iraq were targeted on Wednesday in two separate drone attacks, with one causing minor injuries to a small number of troops even though the U.S. military managed to intercept the armed drone, a U.S. official said. The Palestinian Authority's health minister accused Israel of causing a "massacre".
A mother who shielded her son from gunfire, a “pro-peace” academic, young people at a musical festival and a pair of brothers are among at least 31 Americans killed in the warfare between Israel and Hamas, family members and officials say.
Ottawa resident Paul Jorgenson felt "threatened" during "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in winter 2022, he said during his testimony at the criminal trial of two protest organizers on Tuesday. Five residents who have appeared as witnesses in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich described a scene of overwhelming noise from truck horns and engines, and the persistent smell of diesel fumes during the protest in their testimony. Jorgenson said that noise and odour emitted from idling vehicles c