Group for differently-abled adults waiting on $180,000 after Medicaid funding change

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario has reached a funding agreement with optometrists that increases some payments to them, but reduces some coverage for patients, including less frequent general eye exams for seniors. As of Sept. 1, people aged 65 and older will be covered for one eye exam every 18 months, instead of one a year, unless they have a condition affecting their eyes such as macular degeneration, glaucoma or diabetes. The province said that decision was made with the Ontario Association of Optometrist