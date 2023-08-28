Group Creates Elaborate Lord of the Rings Battle Scene Using Lego

An elaborate Lord of the Rings battle scene created entirely from Lego wowed attendees of BrickFair, a Lego fan exposition at the Dulles Expo Center in Virginia.

Video taken by Daylen Fennell shows the feat.

The venue in Chantilly, Virginia, was filled with examples of Lego craftsmanship for BrickFair Virginia, where brick aficionados participate in group builds, meet other builders, and shop all things Lego.

The scene was built by the Richmond Lego Users Group (RVA LUG), a coalition of fans that hold regular meetings and build together, according to its website.

BrickFair was scheduled to return to Virginia in March 2024. Credit: @dayleno via Storyful