Group of California lawmakers urges Biden to prioritize Israeli hostages

As California leaders remain divided over the Israel-Hamas war, a group of lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden urging him to prioritize the health and safety of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The group comprises 19 lawmakers who are part of the Legislative Jewish Caucus. The letter read in part, "The last 65 days have brought extraordinary pain and anguish to so many families in our Jewish community who are desperate for the release of loved ones who are currently being held in Gaza. We believe that ensuring the speedy and safe release of these hostages must remain a top priority."