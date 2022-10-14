Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
A group of adults not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto the campus around 2:20 p.m. without permission. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a female student, using pepper spray. The school district said the student was treated at the scene, and a staff member who tried to break up the fight was hurt by the pepper spray.