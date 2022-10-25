Groundhog day for frustrated and divided Canucks fans

Vancouver Canucks fans may have different perspectives on which approach the team should take following its disastrous start to the season but uniting them is a desire to see a clear plan from the front office after years of disappointment.

Video Transcript

SAM CHANG: It's an interesting market in that it's probably very polarized. There is a faction-- there's probably three segments of fans. There's probably two segments who are like overly invested in the team, one of which is like, we need to be positive, this is a great team, we have a great record, they're going to be contenders, they just need more time. And they've been saying that for years.

There's the side that's kind of like, oh, this is a terribly built team, they have blown the last eight years, they should have rebuilt earlier, we're just stuck in "Groundhog Day." And there's probably like a sizable portion that's just somewhere between the two, which is probably the most rational place to be and not be overinvested in this team. I think that if you were on the side of this is an elite team that's going to contend for the cup, I imagine you're having a very rough time.

But I also think there's this perception that all the people, myself include-- I get a lot of this-- is like you're happy they're losing because it means you're right. Sorry. I would rather be wrong. I would love to be wrong.

I want this team to go on a run [INAUDIBLE] every year. I want them to be a contender year in, year out. I would love to be wrong.

I am not at the point where I'm like, yeah, I'd rather be right and have them lose 82 games. Like, that's not fun for anyone.

OMAR: Mhm. Yeah.

SAM CHANG: And I think the whole idea that people are happy they're losing is absurd. People are-- I think the people who have said for a long time they need to actually properly rebuild, they need to actually do the hard work and not sign JT Miller to a seven-year contract when he's going to turn 30 and they're nowhere near their window-- there are-- people just want to see a plan. Like, people want to stop hearing they're going to be good in a couple of years.

Like, I don't see the path there. I haven't seen the path there in the last few years, other than like we're going to count on every single thing to go right. There's no long-term planning here at all, and I think that for the most part the market is frustrated and angry that we're doing this again.

Like, what are you going to do? Fire Bruce Boudreau? All we heard all off-season was, oh, Travis Green was obviously the problem. Boudreau had them on 107-point pace.

Obviously, this team is good. The roster is well built. What are you going to do now? Fire Boudreau? Like, how many coaches can you go through?

