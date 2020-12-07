Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again

Forced to sit out the Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday (December 6), the Frenchman had been hoping to return for what looked set to be his Formula One swansong in Abu Dhabi on December 13. But in a video statement he released on Twitter, he said that he would not be able to race again this season

Grosjean walked away from the horrific crash last week, despite his car being split in half and bursting into flame. The 34-year-old suffered second-degree burns to the back of his hands, for which he will continue to receive treatment in Switzerland.

Haas will instead run Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi, standing in for Grosjean in Sakhir, for a second consecutive weekend.

Grosjean has been with Haas since the U.S.-owned team's debut Formula One season in 2016.