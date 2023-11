The Canadian Press

BATTLEFORD, Sask. — Michael MacKay drove two of his daughters to school then returned home to the family farm in Saskatchewan, where he mixed a deadly drink of Gatorade and strychnine for his wife. Court heard Cindy MacKay, 38, died in February 2020 after drinking the concoction. Strychnine is a toxic pesticide that has been used to kill gophers and coyotes on farms. Michael MacKay, 41, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder. A judge in Battleford, Sask., agreed to a joint recommendation