Grocery stores take extra steps to stay safe amid coronavirus outbreak
Retail stores nationwide rolled out changes in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and starting in April, even more protective measures are being put in place. Target and Walmart introduced additional social distancing measures this month, asking customers to line up outside, six feet apart to limit the number of shoppers indoors. Nugget Markets installed plexiglass shields at check out lanes. Get the full story in the video above.
