Grizzlies vs Rockets Game Highlights
The Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Houston Rockets, 120-119. Rockets Top Performers Jalen Green – 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists Amen Thompson – 21points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks Dillon Brooks – 22 points, 2 rebounds, 3 3PM Grizzlies Top Performers Desmond Bane – 24 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assist Luke Kennard – 22 points, 2 steal, 3 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. – 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists The Grizzlies end the Rockets 4 game win streak and get back on track as they improve to 32-16, while the Rockets fall to 32-15.