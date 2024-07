Keyonte George knocked down two free throws to reach the target score of 7 as the Jazz defeat the Grizzlies, 97-95. Keyonte George led the way for the Jazz with 30 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, while Isaiah Collier, the 29th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC, added 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the victory.