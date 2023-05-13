How To Make Grilled Garlic Ginger Squid (IKA YAKI)

Rumble

Spice up your dinner with this delicious Spicy Pork Shabu Shabu Tofu Salad recipe! The sweet and spicy Korean style sauce with gochujang is the key to the taste! A salad made with boiled sliced pork that has less amount of fat, crispy vegetables, fluffy tofu, and a Korean-style sauce made with gochujang. The tangy spiciness holding the meat and vegetables is addictively delicious. Even when you have no appetite or are on a diet, this is a great dish that allows you to eat plenty of meat and vegetables. you can enjoy meat and vegetables even if you are on a diet! In this cooking recipe video, we show you step-by-step how to make this healthy and flavorful dish that will tantalize your taste buds from boiling the pork to making the gochujang sauce. This salad is perfect for a light and healthy lunch or dinner option, packed with nutrients and flavor. ============================================================= 📌 You Can Get Those Ingredients Which I Used in This Video on Amazon: ============================================================= ❥ Katakuriko (Potato Starch) 👉 https://amzn.to/3mHHZun ❥ Soy Sauce 👉 https://amzn.to/3Lxatl9 ❥ Sesame Oil 👉 https://amzn.to/3l6LBpn ❥ Gochujang 👉 https://amzn.to/421ZN3A ❥ Rice Vinegar 👉 https://amzn.to/3YE8iPt ❥ Sesame Seeds 👉 https://amzn.to/3l9J11V ❥ La-Yu (chili oil) 👉 https://amzn.to/3JwY52O ============================================================= ============================================================= 🎵 This video's music is royalty-free and can be found on 👉 https://tinyurl.com/yb254buh “Spectral Sense” by Line Neesgaard ============================================================= ● Ingredients (for 2~3) ・Pork shabu-shabu thin slice … 150~200g ・Silken (soft) tofu...half pack ・Sunny lettuce ... 1/3 ・Cucumber ... 1/2~1 ・Avocado … 1/2~1 ・Green onions ・Shredded chili pepper ・Cherry tomatoes... 2~3 ・Potato starch ・salt ・sake ～Sauce～ ・Soy sauce... 2 tbsp ・Sesame oil... 1 tbsp ・Gochujang … 2 tbsp ・Sugar... 1 tbsp ・Vinegar... 2 tbsp ・Garlic ... 4 ・La-Yu (chili oil) ・Sesame ● Cooking Recipe ① Cut the tip of the sunny lettuce core and soak it in water for about 10 to 15 minutes. ② Prepare hot water to boil the pork ③ Grate the garlic and mix the ingredients for the sauce Add mashing the sesame seeds with your fingers at the end ④ take the lettuce leaves as much as used and wash them with the other vegetables. ⑤ hand cut the lettuce into bite-sized pieces and drain well. Peel the cucumber, cut it in half lengthwise, remove the seeds, and thinly slice diagonally Slice the avocado and cut the cherry tomatoes into quarters Cut the tofu into appropriate sizes Finely chop green onion ⑥ When the water boils, add salt and sake, then sprinkle potato starch on the pork slices and lightly rinse with water, then put them in the boiling water one by one and boil while loosening. ⑦ put vegetables, tofu, and pork on a plate, sprinkle dressing on top, and top with green onion and shredded chili peppe. ● Cooking tips ・You can omit the potato starch, but if you sprinkle the pork with potato starch, the pork will have a smooth and soft texture, and will remain soft even when cold. ・to drain the lettuce, wrap it in kitchen paper and putting it in a plastic bag or between the colander and the bowl and shaking it, so you don't have to use a spinner ・Please adjust the amount of garlic to your liking. ・for topping, Kaiware (daikon sprouts) is also good instead of green onion if you have #porkshabushabusalad #porkshabushabusaladrecipe #japanesefood #koreansouce #koreanfood #healthyfood #dietfood #diet #lowcarbrecipe #dietrecipe #tofurecipe