How To Make Grilled Garlic Ginger Squid (IKA YAKI)
Bring the taste of Japan to your home with this delicious Grilled Garlic Ginger Squid (Ika Yaki) recipe! Introducing an easy recipe for how to make exquisite Japanese authentic grilled garlic ginger squid. This is a very popular dish at Japanese sushi restaurants, Izakaya restaurants and street food booths, and extremely yummy! You just need to dip the squid in garlic ginger soy sauce for a while and fry it quickly in a frying pan. Please enjoy the feeling of a traditional Japanese izakaya restaurant at home. In this video, we show you step-by-step how to make this mouthwatering dish that is packed with flavor. The squid is marinated in a mixture of garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sake, giving it a savory and aromatic taste. Grilled to perfection, this Ika Yaki dish is the perfect addition to any meal or as a standalone Sake snack. ============================================================= 🎵 This video's music is royalty-free and can be found on 👉 https://tinyurl.com/yb254buh "Before Departure" by Indigo Days ============================================================= 01:18 Ika Yaki Marinade Sauce Recipe 01:58 How to prepare Squid for Ika Yaki 03:15 Cooking Ika Yaki 04:19 Plating the Ika Yaki ● Ingredients (For one) ・Squid … 1 ・Ginger ... appropriate amount ・Garlic ... 1 clove ・Soy sauce... 3 tablespoons ・Sake... 3 tablespoons ・Mirin... 1 tbsp ・Olive oil ・Mayonnaise ・Shichimi Togarashi ● Cooking Recipe ① Grate ginger and garlic, mix with soy sauce, sake and mirin ② Remove the guts and cartilage from the squid ③ Marinate the squid in ① and leave it for about 30 minutes ④ Place the frying pan on medium heat, and when it is warm, add the olive oil and place the squid. Cook while pressing with a spatula ⑤ When the squid swells and becomes thick, turn it over and cook the other side as well. ⑥ When the squid is cooked, cut it into round slices and put it on a plate and serve with mayonnaise sprinkled with Shichimi Togarashi on the side. ● Cooking tips ・Since squid cooks quickly, after placing it in frying pan, cook quickly in a short time. It's delicious if you use fresh squid and cook it to slightly medium rare.