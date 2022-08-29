"The grief is so overwhelming,': OPD, victim's family launch homicide support group for families
Claudette Cazeneuve knows how hard it can be making that first trip to a food bank, but she wants people to know there's no shame in getting help. She used to dread the trips to Super-C because of the prices. "We had two little shopping bags and it cost us close to $100," said Cazeneuve, who usually shops alongside her daughter. "I would go around and think, 'Oh God not this week.'" The 83-year-old lives on a fixed income, her budget stretched thin over recent months with the exploding costs at
A cross-country journey to raise awareness about brain injuries ended for one Truckee-area woman in Boston this week. Whitney Hardy from Nevada County was one of many bikers with “Stroke Across America'' who took part in the cycling journey.
Adenekan Ayomide had been attending the University of Abuja for two years when the lecturers went on strike in February. The 27-year-old undergraduate student hoped he would return to school quickly but immediately took a job as a taxi driver to pay bills. Unfortunately for him, the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities has now clocked six months and Ayomide’s hopes of returning to classes anytime soon grow thin.
Four new bank holidays should be created in the UK to reward a "nation of grafters", according to a union. Workers in England and Wales typically get eight bank holidays a year - but some European countries have 15, almost twice as much. The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is calling for a "national conservation" on when new public holidays should be held, and what they should celebrate.
‘If Zuck oversees the Metaverse it is dead,’ said the musician
Over 80% of the estimated 12,000 Americans who die of heat-related causes annually are 60 or older, according to 2020 Climate Central study.
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the
Walking through a wooded area shooting arrows at Styrofoam animals may not seem like the most calming way to spend time outdoors, but Billy Sanderson begs to differ. The Vancouver Island man is among Canada's best at 3D archery, a discipline that sees archers take aim at three-dimensional animal targets in simulated hunting scenarios. "It gives you a sense of peace and, like, Zen," he told CBC's On the Island at the Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association's facility about a 30-minute drive
Lions head coach Dan Campbell discusses what he hopes to see from the starting defense in the team's final preseason game Sunday.
The campaign will last about five weeks before Quebecers head to the polls on Oct. 3. Polls suggest the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) holds a commanding lead as the campaign gets underway, and is widely expected to cruise to a second majority.
Park officials said the man was off a trail when he fell off the edge of the North Rim of the park. Another hiker in Arizona was also found dead.
Paul Pogba claims he is being threatened by gangsters who are trying to extort him. Police in France have opened an investigation into the footballer's claims, according to the AFP news agency. It comes after the Juventus star's brother claimed he was planning to make "great revelations" that would make fans and teammates look at him in a different light.
OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol
VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for
ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with
HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet
TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci
Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the
LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5