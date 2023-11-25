Gridlock on roads around Natick Mall on Black Friday

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — A police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first in Calgary six years ago is out of a job. Const. Alex Dunn was found guilty in 2020 of assault causing bodily harm. Dunn had taken Dalia Kafi to Calgary police headquarters in 2017 for allegedly breaking a curfew. A security camera showed him throwing the woman down, her hands handcuffed behind her back, with blood pooling on the ground where her face hit the floor. Kafi died of a suspected overdose in June 2021,