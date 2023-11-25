Gridlock on roads around Natick Mall on Black Friday
People reported spending over an hour on the roads around the Natick Mall, with traffic backing up onto the Mass. Pike ramps.
Websites appeared to report in late 2023 via Facebook and Instagram ads that Wendy's had plans to close down. However, this was false.
Beware of terrorists bearing gifts. Compassionate goals and unrelenting war make for a complex mix. While freeing Hamas’s October 7 victims is laudable, there are right and wrong ways to do so. There are costs as well as benefits. Here, Hamas has won a significant victory. Whether the deal sets a definitively negative precedent for Israel remains unclear, but it casts doubt on whether it will attain its legitimate goal of eliminating Hamas’s terrorist threat.
Investigators have identified the married couple killed Wednesday in a fiery explosion near the US-Canadian border that prompted a massive law enforcement response.
The Mauricie resident's decision is not that uncommon, and makes even more sense when you consider the investment opportunities.
The Duke of Sussex is ready to put the bitter feud with his family behind him and move on but the Duchess of Sussex refuses to have anything to do with them, a new book has claimed.
The 'Modern Family' alum danced with her sister and niece at the family gathering and posed for a photo with her son
Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), said the second of two major attacks in August had seriously disrupted operations on the 19-km (12-mile) bridge, Europe's longest, and dented the notion of Russian invincibility. "We have practically overturned the philosophy of naval operations," Maliuk said in the first of a series of televised documentaries entitled "SBU, the Special Operations of Victory."
"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram Thursday
Miley Cyrus turned 31 on Thursday, November 23, and decided to celebrate with friends and family members in a special way at Los Angeles Chateau Marmont hotel.
CALGARY — A police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first in Calgary six years ago is out of a job. Const. Alex Dunn was found guilty in 2020 of assault causing bodily harm. Dunn had taken Dalia Kafi to Calgary police headquarters in 2017 for allegedly breaking a curfew. A security camera showed him throwing the woman down, her hands handcuffed behind her back, with blood pooling on the ground where her face hit the floor. Kafi died of a suspected overdose in June 2021,
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was blaming the "liberal media" for trying to distract voters.
The Duchess of Edinburgh rarely breaks royal etiquette, so it came as a surprise when she ignored a beauty rule this week
Kristy Greenberg pointed out the "worst part" of a new affidavit against the former president in his New York civil fraud trial.
Elizabeth Hurley made sure to mark Thanksgiving in a way that only she could - by getting on a kitchen counter in a risque swimsuit that showcased her flawless physique
Shania Twain stunned in a red wig and leather minidress showing off toned legs in an IG post featuring photos from a stop on the Queen of Me tour.
Researchers used data on almost half a million people to identify foods that could help us live longer.
King Charles' sadness revealed after the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth's friend Prue Penn...
Macho Israeli commanders ignored female “spotters” who raised the alarm that Hamas was plotting a major terror attack ahead of Oct 7, a leading Israeli newspaper has revealed.
Ukrainian drones continue to hunt down Russian military personnel who have "strayed from the herd," catching them in the most inopportune moments.