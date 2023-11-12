Greta Thunberg interrupted on-stage at protest

STORY: Thunberg had handed the microphone to a pro-Palestinian activist whose speech earlier was cut short by organizers when she used the contested phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

After Thunberg got the microphone back, she chanted "No climate justice on occupied land" repeatedly, videos posted on social media showed.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Amsterdam on Sunday demanding immediate action against climate change, 10 days before the country holds a general election.

Local police said around 70,000 people joined the march, including former EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, who will lead the combined Labour and Green parties at the upcoming election.

Organizers said the turnout was the largest ever at a climate protest in the Netherlands.