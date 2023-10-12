Greta Thunberg fined again for disobeying police order

STORY: "The climate crisis is only going to get worse until we start to take real action so I don't see a reason why we should stop."

Greta Thunberg has been fined again for

disobeying a police order at a climate protest

Location: Malmo, Sweden

On July 24, Thunberg and other climate activists

blocked a road as trucks were trying to transport oil

A Swedish court has ordered her to pay a fine of $414

It's the second time in three months Thunberg

has been convicted and fined for disobeying police orders

"We know what is at stake, the climate crisis is only going to continue getting worse so we have no other option but to continue. I wish that wasn't the case, but since we are seeing this year is going to be the hottest year ever recorded, people are losing their lives and livelihoods, my friends are losing their livelihoods and I cannot just be a bystander in this."