Greta Thunberg fined again for disobeying police order
STORY: "The climate crisis is only going to get worse until we start to take real action so I don't see a reason why we should stop."
Greta Thunberg has been fined again for
disobeying a police order at a climate protest
Location: Malmo, Sweden
On July 24, Thunberg and other climate activists
blocked a road as trucks were trying to transport oil
A Swedish court has ordered her to pay a fine of $414
It's the second time in three months Thunberg
has been convicted and fined for disobeying police orders
"We know what is at stake, the climate crisis is only going to continue getting worse so we have no other option but to continue. I wish that wasn't the case, but since we are seeing this year is going to be the hottest year ever recorded, people are losing their lives and livelihoods, my friends are losing their livelihoods and I cannot just be a bystander in this."