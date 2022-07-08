Greg Brown III with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons
Greg Brown III (Portland Trail Blazers) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 07/08/2022
Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged on the final day of the world aquatics championships and suffered a rib sprain and a concussion. Harvey said in an Instagram post that there is a four-to-six hour window where she has no recollection of what happened, and that she remembers waking up with the Canadian team manager and doctor by her bedside. She also posted photos of bruises on her body. Montreal's Harvey competed in the women's 200-metre individual medley at the world cham
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi
The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors wasted no time showing off free-agent signee Otto Porter Jr. as they introduced him Wednesday during a team media conference. And the six-foot-eight forward wasted no time reaching out to Raptors fans, as he took the first question and immediately began to sing Toronto’s praises. “I love the city”, said Porter Jr., who cited his experience playing against the Raptors during his years with the Washington Wizards, as well as the fact that his wife is from Toronto. “It
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac
Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar
MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli
The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three
Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.
Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th
Here are the latest updates about the iconic combat game series that not just core fans should know.
Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.
The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-
TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be
The Winnipeg Jets reintroduced new head coach Rick Bowness to fans today, after the team officially appointed the former Winnipeg player and coach to once again lead the team over the weekend. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Bowness held a news conference Monday morning, where Bowness fielded questions about his decision. He said heading into the post-season, he wasn't seriously considering getting back into coaching, and turned down three assistant coaching offers from teams that we
TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue
MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat
Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players
MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h