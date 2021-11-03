Greenville County elementary school student brings gun to school, district says
A Greenville County elementary school student will face discipline after bringing a gun to school Wednesday, according to school officials.
At the Chicago Blackhawks' request, Bradley Aldrich's name was removed from the Stanley Cup on Sunday with a series of xs.
A long list of issues for Vegas makes trading for Jack Eichel more intriguing.
Sidney Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms of the coronavirus.
Drake "needs" a WNBA team in Toronto.
Kyle Lowry isn't on the Raptors anymore, but Toronto fans still have his back.
Lillard's offseason decision on whether to recommit to the Trail Blazers or ask for a trade was influenced by a meeting in L.A. with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The NHL has grown in financial terms under Gary Bettman's tenure as commissioner but look beyond the traditional hockey fanbase and you find a different story.
Watching the Braves win the World Series made Blue Jays fans wonder what could have been.
Rodgers is reportedly unvaccinated and won't be able to return to action until Nov. 13 at the earliest.
Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner took time to share his heartfelt support for Kyle Beach after a tough loss in Toronto on Tuesday.
In a preliminary court hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman painted a picture of a reckless 22-year-old, drunk amid a series of terrible decisions.
The NHL's response to the Chicago Blackhawks abuse report demonstrated that many in the hockey world don't fully grasp the severity of the situation.
The architect of the Braves' championship team stayed home in Georgia after testing positive for COVID-19.
Thomas had been rehabbing from surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
After a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams will unveil their new-look defence in one of the many marquee matchups in Week 9.
What an Atlanta win in the World Series means to the city's long-suffering fans.
Students at a Pittsburgh-area high school have been banned from attending its hockey games after sexually explicit chants rained down on a female goalie.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be breathing fresh air thanks to Man United's 3-0 victory vs. Spurs on the weekend, but he can't rest his laurels with superior cross-town rivals Man City marching into Old Trafford.
Matt Harmon breaks down all three island games in Week 9 and reveals his DFS picks.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday: CONTE'S DEBUT Antonio Conte is preparing for his first game in charge of Tottenham against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League. The Italian is the club's third manager this year following the firings of Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, who lasted only 17 games. “My coaching philosophy is very simple, to play good football and attractive football for our fans with passion," Conte said. “To have a team stable, not up and down.” T