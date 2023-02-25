Greensboro Swarm vs. Maine Celtics - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Greensboro Swarm vs. Maine Celtics, 02/24/2023
Here's everything we know so far about the rumored 8th season of Outlander.
Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight. Toronto won despite playing without guard Fred VanVleet, who was scratched shortly before tip off because of personal reasons.
At 44 with more than two decades on the tour, Kuchar's motivation was not about furthering his career, but the careers of his teenage sons.
How the Raptors fare down the stretch of the season will determine a lot for the future of the franchise.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
Sergio Garcia has expressed his “sadness” at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman “lacked maturity” when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.
The Penguins are waiving Kasperi Kapanen as Sidney Crosby and Co. look to keep their 16-year playoff streak alive.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Batters and pitchers will need to adjust to the pitch clock.
Pacers center Myles Turner enjoyed one of the best offensive games of his career, but the Celtics' All-Star duo denied him a victory in OT.
As far as NBA drafts go, 2015 was a fairly average one, with a good amount of solid depth on it, at least one superstar, or two, depending on how you see things, and just a few busts. We also have a few players who went undrafted that year get taken ...
Ted Lasso has hurt the ambitions of American coaches in the Premier League, according to Jim Curtin.
After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Rory McIlroy was among those who called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf’s CEO.
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast. Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others. One of those fights rises ab
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.
'The Voice' 2023 cast member Blake Shelton had fans asking about 'Barmageddon' season 2 after posting a photo from the finale on his Instagram.
Dane Evans's CFL career will continue on the West Coast. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Evans was the Ticats' starter for their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021). The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter — signing a two-year deal — and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent. But the Ticats (8-10) finished third
The Lakers open the second half of the season driven to overcome their current No. 13 spot in the standings and earn a spot in the playoffs.