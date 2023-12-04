Greensboro shooting on Sunday
Greensboro shooting on Sunday
Quebec new-media entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Langlois is believed to have been found dead in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand, according to reports from the Caribbean nation.The couple had been missing for a few days and was found in a burned-out car according to Dominica News Online, and local sources contacted by Radio-Canada, including the resort they both managed."The entire community on the island is in mourning following a devastating incident on Thursday, Nov
"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said
Two months before he died of lung cancer in 2021, Thomas Randele made a shocking confession to his wife and daughter: He’d been living under a fake name for almost five decades after robbing an Ohio bank of $215,000.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say they believe a fatal shooting at a gas station happened after a dispute at the pumps escalated. Police say members from their detachment in Rocky Mountain House were called to the Sunchild First Nation Gas Station shortly before 8:30 on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they say emergency crews tended to the male victim but he died from his injuries. Police say their initial investigation suggests the victim and a suspect got into a verbal altercatio
In 1976, gunmen stormed a school bus carrying 26 children – ages 5 to 14 – and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California. As part of a ransom plot, they drove the hostages into a rock quarry and forced them into what could have become a mass grave: a moving van soon to be covered with 6 feet of dirt.
John Turscak told FBI agents he attacked Derek Chauvin on Black Friday because he believed it had a symbolic connection to Black Lives Matter.
ORILLIA, Ont. — Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. Provincial police say they were called to the unspecified home on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of a serious assault involving two residents. They said at the time an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident. Police issued a news release on Saturday saying Kevin Elmes died on Nov. 24 due to injuries sustained during the or
Prosecutors said that after wearing the American flag as an Olympian, Klete Keller "threw that flag in a trash can" on January 6, 2021.
Despite convictions and arrests, a longtime friend still considers it ‘impossible’ that the anyone in the respected Adelson family could be entangled in the notorious murder of an FSU law professor.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.As Stephen Mitchell Sr. began delivering the eulogy at the funeral of his 21-year-old son and namesake last April in Toronto, he acknowledged his family's deep grief over their sudden loss."This is going to be really hard," he said. He remembered Stephen Jr. as a "great young man" who "would literally give you the shirt off his back.""We miss him terribly," Stephen Sr. recently said.Stephen Jr. died by suicide on March 25. His name is one of 14 li
CENTRAL FRONTENAC, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police in eastern Ontario say they've laid a murder charge in a case that began as a missing person's investigation last month. Provincial police say Kevin Camilleri was last seen near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Nov. 9 and was reported missing a week later. They offered no details about what may have happened to Camilleri, but say they've arrested a 29-year-old in the case. The man from Central Frontenac Township is now facing one count of first-degree murder. Po
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The head of the Florida Republican Party, whose wife is a founder of one of the nation’s most prominent conservative groups, has been accused of rape, leading Gov. Ron DeSantis to call for his resignation, roiling the state's conservative politics and creating accusations of hypocrisy from Democrats and LBGTQ+ activists. Police search warrant affidavits obtained by Florida news organizations show that a woman who had been friends with Christian Ziegler for 20 years h
The death of her son, Santos, led to an uproar and several protests in Dallas’ Chicano community.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An inmate has died at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in Newfoundland, one of the oldest operating provincial jails in the country. Officials with the provincial Justice Department confirmed today that the man died after he was taken to hospital on Saturday. The department said in an email that the inmate's "sudden death" is under investigation. This is at least the second death at the St. John’s penitentiary this year, after another man died at the facility in August, and at least
A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for better protections for victims after AI-generated nude images of the teen and other female classmates were circulated at a high school in New Jersey. Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, officials are investigating an incident involving a teenage boy who allegedly used artificial intelligence to create and distribute similar images of other students – also teen girls - that attend a high school in suburban Seattle, Washington. The
A person known to the French authorities as a radical Islamist with mental health troubles stabbed a German tourist to death and wounded two people in central Paris on Saturday before being arrested, officials said. The attack took place close to the Eiffel Tower during a busy weekend night and came with the country on its highest alert for attacks as tensions rise against the background of the war between Israel and Hamas."We will not give in to terrorism," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote
A 15-year excavation has revealed the sophistication of 5th to 7th Century England, says historian.
Hisham Awartani, one of the three Palestinian college students who was shot while walking in Vermont over Thanksgiving weekend, is paralyzed from the chest down after a bullet became lodged in his spine, his mother says.
Donald Trump contends the gag orders interfere with his 2024 Republican presidential campaign, but judges seek to protect staffers and witnesses.
Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and mom Kris all gave an early look at their sparkling displays at home