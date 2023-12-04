Greensboro shooting on Sunday

The Canadian Press

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An inmate has died at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in Newfoundland, one of the oldest operating provincial jails in the country. Officials with the provincial Justice Department confirmed today that the man died after he was taken to hospital on Saturday. The department said in an email that the inmate's "sudden death" is under investigation. This is at least the second death at the St. John’s penitentiary this year, after another man died at the facility in August, and at least