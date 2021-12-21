Greensboro shooting on Phillips Avenue leaves one person hurt

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Thomas Graham Jr. and the Chicago Bears held Justin Jefferson in check. Robert Quinn and company managed to slow Dalvin Cook. The penalties, the overall discipline issues, that was just too much for them to overcome. Teez Tabor and Trevis Gipson were whistled for 15-yard penalties on a key Minnesota scoring drive in the third quarter, part of a flag-filled Monday night for the Bears in a 17-9 loss to the Vikings. Tabor was part of a patchwork secondary for Chicago after cornerback