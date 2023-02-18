Greensboro police launch murder-suicide investigation following early morning shooting
Greensboro police launch murder-suicide investigation following early morning shooting
Greensboro police launch murder-suicide investigation following early morning shooting
A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.
Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.
A former head of a police watchdog has hit back at media coverage of the investigation into Nicola Bulley's disappearance, following criticism of the female detective leading the search for the missing mother-of-two. Zoe Billingham, who previously served as His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, told Sky News she was "really disturbed" by coverage that focused on what Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith was wearing and what her hair looked like. "We've talked a lot about misogyny and sexism [in recent days] but one of the things that's really disturbed me over the last day or two is the abuse frankly that the senior investigating officer has herself been exposed to," she said.
Orange County man who bought luxury cars with COVID relief funds is sentenced to prison.
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother. Norfolk County OPP says officers first responded to a home in Waterford, Ont., on Feb. 13 and found 90-year-old Marlene Wilson dead. A post-mortem conducted the next day resulted in the investigation being treated as a homicide. OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says police arrested Wilson's grandson on Friday and formally laid the murder charge. Sanchuk says the
Plagued by mental illness, Texas death row inmate Andre Thomas started hearing voices when he was 9 years old and first attempted suicide when he was 10, his attorneys say. Thomas’ psychosis, filled with religious delusions and hallucinations, became worse as he grew older. Thomas was sentenced to death for killing the little girl after jurors rejected his insanity defense.
Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me
InfoWars' Alex Jones is spending nearly $100,000 a month. He owes more than a billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
The missing dog walker made plans for the week ahead in the last known contact she had with a friend.
STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.
‘I have never held a man’s hand’
An overnight crime spree that ended with a “high-risk takedown” saw multiple robberies and a man stabbed in the head with a butcher knife, Toronto police say. Ahmar Khan reports.
Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead
Ex-officer Demetrius Haley took a photo of Tyre Nichols' beaten body, fueling unverified rumors of a personal grudge over a shared romantic interest.
The Murdaugh murder trial jury got a minute-by-minute breakdown of Alex Murdaugh’s movements the night his wife and son were killed, according to data recently pulled from the accused murderer’s car.
Daniella Leis says the Marilyn Manson concert vendor "ought to have known that she was intoxicated" and shares liability for her drunk driving.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew “rues the day” he made an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, believing he lost his chance to clear his name, a friend of the disgraced prince has told The Daily Beast.The friend added that Andrew was a “fighter” and suggested he would have likely been willing to take the case furt
Police said in a news release they responded to Little Creek Elementary School in Norfolk at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a student had a weapon in the school. When officers arrived, a handgun was turned over to police by school staff. After an investigation, police charged the student's mother with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children.
What to know about the site.
Teen charged in shooting of five high school students at Edmondson Village Shopping Center