Greensboro police investigating aggravated assault on New Year's day
STORY: Israel condemned and the Palestinians welcomed on Saturday a United Nations vote over Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.The General Assembly passed a resolution on Friday to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on the legal consequences of the (quote) "occupation, settlement and annexation... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem."Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called the vote "despicable." He said the Israeli people are not occupiers, and would not be bound by the resolution. The vote presents a challenge for Netanyahu, who took office this week as the head of a new hard-right government that has made settlement expansion and annexation a priority.Palestinian officials hailed the vote as a victory Saturday. A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law. Along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, the Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank for a state. Most countries consider Israel's settlements there illegal, a view Israel disputes citing historical and Biblical ties to the land.The Hague-based International Court of Justice is the top U.N. court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, but it has no power to enforce them.
The RSPCA has released highlights of its most remarkable rescues of 2022. These included a sheep whose head was trapped in a fence in Worcestershire, an exotic sugar glider that landed in a man's flat in London, a sheep stuck in mud in North Yorkshire, and a fox that invaded a family's house in London. Other notable rescues included a sheep on a cliff in Wales, and a dog that had fallen into a manhole cover in Hampshire. The charity released the videos as it appealed for funds for its staff, who are often called out to rescue stricken animals across the country.
RICHMOND, B.C. — Mounties at Vancouver International Airport are investigating a threat made to a passenger aboard a flight from Edmonton. The RCMP says officers from its YVR detachment responded to a report of a possible threat aboard a Flair Airlines flight shortly before midnight on Friday. Cpl. Dennis Hwang issued a statement saying a passenger received "electronic communications" about a possible threat and alerted the authorities. Hwang says any real or perceived threats are investigated t
SAINT-SIMON, NEW BRUNSWICK — A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police say they're investigating the death as a homicide. Donald Noël, the general manager of radio station CKRO, said Réjean Hébert was found dead Wednesday night outside his home in Saint-Simon, N.B., on the province's Acadian Peninsula. "Réjean was very appreciated in the community for his integrity and his devotion to his work," Noël said Sunday. "For 30 years, his
Donald Trump Jr., the former president's oldest son, has five children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump and speaks Czech fluently.
Residents in California’s Lake Tahoe region woke to piles of snow on Sunday, January 1, following a winter storm in the area.Footage captured by John Mahl shows snow-covered trees and cars on Silvertip Drive in Tahoe City on Sunday morning.“It was snowing nonstop for about 20 hours,” Mahl told Storyful. Credit: John Mahl via Storyful
A 28-year-old graduate student arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students is believed to be the only suspect in the high-profile case, authorities said. "We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders," Moscow Police Chief James Fry told ABC News Saturday. Fry said he does not anticipate additional arrests in connection with the murders of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, who were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house on Nov. 13.
The King and Queen Consort will begin the New Year with a romantic break at their “marital home” in the first of several permanent changes to the monarch's calendar.
Prince William and King Charles are in a rage spiral following the Sussexes' docuseries, and both have a "tremendous temper."
Putin expected a quick victory in Kyiv when his forces invaded, but top Western officials have since blasted Russia's war efforts as a "failure."
A Richmond, B.C., man with a history of intimate partner violence won't have to spend any time in jail following a recent conviction for beating his ex-wife in front of their young child. G.M., whose identity is protected to preserve the privacy of his victim, was sentenced last month to three months of house arrest after a jury found him guilty of assault, according to reasons for sentence posted online Friday. It says G.M. punched his ex-wife in the head, neck, shoulders and lower back, and kn
Trump wanted to replace Haspel with vocal supporter Kash Patel, former White House comms director Alyssa Farah Griffin said.
The victims ranged in age from 14 to 19, authorities say.
Indianapolis cratered its own season, and things have been so bad the past six weeks that it's easy to forget they didn't have to be.
From exploding rats to paper balloon bombs, see the most bizarre weapons ever used in battle during World War 2.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, will likely arrive back in Idaho within days, and his lawyer has recommended psychological testing.
Kim Kardashian told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast that she's newly been enjoying coffee and alcohol
EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as
Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.