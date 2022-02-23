Greensboro police arrest suspect in homicide of Jamestown teen
CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span
BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl
There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we
CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves. The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in A
As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali
Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video
Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s
CALGARY — Elias Lindholm extended his goal streak to seven games notching the go-ahead goal 7:31 into the third period on Saturday as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Lindholm has nine goals over the span and is up to 22 on the season. Assisting on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period goal as well, Lindholm also has a nine-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). Tkachuk also had an assist for a two-point game for Calgary
MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed
Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa
METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecut
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in
BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID
CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night