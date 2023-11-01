Greensboro Fire Department talks home safety ahead of brisk cold temperatures

CBC

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for P.E.I. in advance of Monday's early season snow, which is due to continue into the evening. There could be as much as five centimetres of snow in parts of the Island, in particular on high ground away from the water."It's not going to be uniform for everyone, which means you could be driving just fine and safely in your area and you move away from the coast and it becomes a little bit slippery on the roadway," CBC meteorologist Tina Simpk