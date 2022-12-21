Green trash bins are for more than yard waste

Most of us simply grab our trash and don't think twice about throwing it in the bin, but that has left all of us with literally tons of pollution. That's why at the beginning of 2022, a new law requiring food scraps and other organic material to go into green bins specifically for organic waste. Now that we're nearing the end of the year, 23ABC's Vania Patino checked on how well Kern County residents are doing when it comes to complying with the organic waste law.